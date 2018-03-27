MEDNAX expands radiology practices

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) acquires Cool Springs Interventional, LLC based in Franklin, Tenn. It was established in 2008 and provides outpatient interventional services.

Radiology Alliance, a MEDNAX affiliate based in Nashville, Tenn., will manage the practice moving forward.

Radiology Associates of South Florida, Miami, also began proving radiology services in Naples to Physicians Regional Healthcare System at both the Pine Ridge and Collier Medical Centers.

These expansions add to the services MD provides in Tennessee and Florida through its affiliated network of physicians across multiple specialties.

The acquisition was a cash transaction. No additional terms were disclosed.