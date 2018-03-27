AbbVie on the hook for $3M in AndroGel case

A Chicago jury has ordered AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to pay a man $3M who claimed the company misrepresented the risks of its testosterone replacement med AndroGel, which he said caused his heart attack. The plaintiff, Jesse Mitchell, originally won a $150M verdict but it was tossed out by the judge for being "logically impossible."

A separate trial found the company not liable in a lawsuit from an Arizona man who claimed his pulmonary embolism was caused by the drug.

AbbVie still has over 4,000 cases to deal with.

Eli Lilly, Endo International and GlaxoSmithKline have tentatively agreed to settle the hundreds of lawsuits against them over their respective testosterone replacement therapies.