McCormick higher post Q1 results

McCormick (NYSE:MKC) reports sales rose 15% on a constant currency basis in Q1.

Segment revenue: Consumer: $757.4M (+18.6%, +14.4% on a constant currency basis); Flavor Solutions: $479.7M (+18.5%, +14.6% on a constant currency basis).

Gross margin rate improved 240 bps to 42%.

Segment operating income: Consumer: $132.2M (+35%); Flavor Solutions: $62.4M (+56.4%).

Adjusted operating margin rate up 240 bps to 15.7%.

Income from unconsolidated operations expanded 15.7% to $8.1M.

FY2018 Guidance: Sales: +13% to +15% (+11% to +13% in constant currency); Operating income: +32% to +34%; Adjusted operating income: +23% to +25%; Tax rate: ~23%; Diluted EPS: $6.85 to $6.95; Adjusted diluted EPS: $4.85 to $4.95.

