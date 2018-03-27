Fennec Pharmaceuticals receives Breakthrough Therapy designation by FDA for PEDMARK

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) announces that the FDA has granted PEDMARK (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate) Breakthrough Therapy designation for prevention of cisplatin-related ototoxicity in pediatric patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma (SR-HB).

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.

