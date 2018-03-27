Mall players on watch after disappointing GGP deal

Brookfield Property (NYSE:BPY) finally inked its deal for the rest of GGP at $23.50 per share, a price "tellingly and entirely inconsistent" with the bulls who have been insisting malls should trade in the low-4% cap rate area, says Deutsche Bank's Vin Chao.

Chao does acknowledge the possibility of a muddied read-through given that BPY already owned 34% of GGP.

Mizuho's Haendel St. Juste has similar sentiments, calling the price unexciting for GGP owners, as well as for other mall REITs.

Interested players: Simon Property (NYSE:SPG), Macerich (NYSE:MAC), Taubman (NYSE:TCO).

Source: Bloomberg's Joshua Fineman

