Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) announces that it scored a reduction to the borrowing rate on its $545M term loan B credit facility.

The overall borrowing rate was reduced from a rate of LIBOR +2.0% to LIBOR +1.75%.

In conjunction with the repricing, the company intends to increase the size of its term loan B credit facility by $39M during Q2.

Six Flags says proceeds of the additional borrowing will be used for general corporate purposes, including share repurchases.

