Union Gaming sees growth opportunities for VICI Properties

Union Gaming initiates coverage on VICI Properties (OTCPK:VICI) with a Buy rating.

"Our Buy rating on VICI is predicated on our favorable outlook of the Casino REIT sub-sector overall, the company's deep growth pipeline, its high-quality tenant and strong rent coverage, and experienced and independent management team," writes analyst John DeCree.

DeCree also points to the "ample" growth opportunities already in the pipeline for the casino REIT.

Union assigns a price target of $23 to VICI to rep 23% upside potential. The 52-week high on VICI is $22.99.