Nabriva and Roivant team up to commercialize lefamulin in China

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Roivant Sciences will collaborate on developing and commercializing lefamulin in greater China.

Nabriva has granted a Roivant subsidiary an exclusive license to lefamulin, a new type of antibiotic called a pleuromutilin, in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. The companies will form a joint development committee to review and oversee all activities. Nabriva will receive $5M upfront, up to $90M in milestones and low double-digit royalties on net sales. Roivant's affiliate will be responsible for all clinical development and regulatory filings in the territory.

