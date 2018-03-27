FactSet Research Systems beats Q2 estimates, adjusts guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) reports Q2 beats with revenue growth of 14% Y/Y. FY18 guidance reaffirmed with revenue from $1.34B to $1.36B ($1.35B).

Q1 guidance reaffirms organic ASV increase of $65M to $85M (+4.9% to 6.5% Y/Y) and operating margin of 31% to 32.5%. Updated guidance moves operating margin to 27.5% to 29%, annual effective tax rate from 18% to 19.5% (due to U.S. tax law, excludes one-time tax items associated with the change), and EPS of $8.35 to $8.55 (consensus: $8.35; was: $8.25 to $8.45).

Key metrics: Annual Subscription Value, $1.35B (+5.8% Y/Y); adjusted operating margin, 31.4% (-1.7 percentage points); effective tax rate, 42.4% (or 17.6% excluding one-time tax expenses); operating expenses, $239.7M; cash and cash equivalents, $233.6M; total liabilities, $860.4M.

Listen to the earnings call at 11 AM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release

Previously: FactSet Research Systems beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (March 27)