Servier launches early-stage study of miRagen's heart failure candidate MRG-110

MiRagen (NASDAQ:MGEN) announces that collaboration partner Servier has initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of MRG-110 (S95010), an inhibitor of microRNA-92, a regulator of new blood vessel creation. One of the objectives of the study is to identify the recommended dose for a Phase 2 study in patients with heart failure.

Under the terms of the partnership, Serview will pay miRagen a €3M milestone when the first patient is dosed.

Servier has global commercialization rights to MGR-110 exclusive of the U.S. and Japan, owned by miRagen.