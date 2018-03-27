IHS Markit reports Q1 beats, in-line guidance

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) shares are down 0.06% premarket on Q1 results that beat estimates with a 10% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line FY18 guidance has revenue from $3.825B $3.875B (consensus: $3.85B) and EPS from $2.23 to $2.27 (consensus: $2.26).

Revenue breakdown: Recurring fixed, $683.3M (+6% Y/Y organic); Recurring variable, $117.1M (+7%); Non-recurring, $131.7M (+8%).

Key metrics: Adjusted EBITDA, $359M; cash flow from operations, $203M; FCF, $148M; cash and cash equivalents, $156M; operating expenses, $792.4M.

Listen to IHS Markit’s earnings call at 8 AM ET with a webcast available here.

