Axsome therapeutics to host R&D day focused on AXS-05 and unmet needs in depression, alzheimer’s disease agitation, and nicotine dependence

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) will host a research and development (R&D) day with key opinion leaders, highlighting AXS-05, and unmet needs in depression, agitation associated with Alzheimer’s disease, and nicotine dependence, on April 24 in New York City.

The event will feature presentations by Maurizio Fava, MD (Massachusetts General Hospital), Marc Agronin, MD (University of Miami), and James Davis, MD (Duke University), who will discuss the current treatment landscape.

Stephen Stahl, MD, PhD, DSc (University of California, San Diego) will discuss the unique pharmacology of AXS-05 (bupropion and dextromethorphan) and its relevance to these conditions.

The Company will also provide an update on the ongoing clinical development of AXS-05 as well as on the rest of the Company’s CNS pipeline.