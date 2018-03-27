Comparable sales plummet at Francesca's

Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN) reports comparable sales fell 15% in Q4 due largely to a drop in the boutique business.

Gross profit fell to 43.9% of sales from 46.4% a year ago due to the deleverage of occupancy costs. Income from operations dropped to 7.5% of sales vs. 16.1% a year ago.

CEO update: "In 2018, we believe that we will return to 'surprising and delighting' our guests with our improved merchandising assortment and boutique experience. We expect that as our initiatives begin to take hold and we start to fully leverage the investments we made last year, we will see sequential quarter to quarter comparable sales improvement through the year."

Looking ahead, Francesca's expects Q1 revenue of $100M to $103M vs. $111M consensus and full-year revenue of $485M to $499M vs. $493M consensus. Full-year EPS of $0.53 to $0.63 is anticipated vs. $0.63 consensus.