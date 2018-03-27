Tallgrass Energy Partners to be acquired by Tallgrass Energy GP

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) agrees to acquire Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) in a taxable stock-for-unit merger transaction in which TEP unitholders would receive two TEGP shares for each outstanding TEP common unit.

Quarterly distributions will be increased: The TEGP Class A share Q1 dividend is raised to $0.4875, or $1.95 annualized, and the TEP common unit Q1 distribution is raised to $0.975, or $3.90 annualized.

Upon closing the proposed transaction, TEGP will change its name to Tallgrass Energy LP and trade on the NYSE under the symbol TGE.