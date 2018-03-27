Walmart cozies up to Tencent in China

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) will use TenCent's (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) WeChat payment system in China in what could be a blow to Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), according to Reuters.
Alibaba is in a fierce battle with Tencent on many fronts in the region, including a scuffle between WeChat and Alipay in the mobile payments market.
A Walmart spokeswoman only confirmed that the company has entered into a payments partnership with Tencent for WeChat covering western China.
Shares of Tencent jumped 1.31% in Hong Kong today. The U.S. ADRs are up 0.60% premarket. Walmart is up 0.14% in the early session.
