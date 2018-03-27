New FDIC chief will speed banking deregulation

Current Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Chief Legal Officer Jelena McWilliams is set to become head of the FDIC as soon as she is confirmed by the Senate.

McWilliams' nomination establishes a trio of Trump appointees at key banking agencies - the Fed, the OCC, and now the FDIC.

This should speed the administration’s policy priorities, of lessening burdensome regulations on the financial industry, such as adjusting capital and liquidity requirements, easing restrictions on short-term consumer loans and relaxing the Volcker rule.

The Brookings Institution's Aaron Klein says the FDIC tends to be more conservative on safety and soundness matters because when an institution fails, the agency "is left holding the bag.”

