Esperion announces positive top-line results from phase 2 study of bempedoic acid added-on to a PCSK9 inhibitor in patients with hypercholesterolemia

Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR) announces positive top-line results from the Phase 2 clinical trial (1002-039) evaluating the safety and LDL-C lowering effect of bempedoic acid 180 mg added on to stable background therapy of a proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitor in 58 patients with hypercholesterolemia.

The eight-week study met the primary endpoint with additional LDL-C lowering totaling 30%, an increase of three percent compared to placebo.

Patients treated with bempedoic acid achieved a reduction of 34% in high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP), compared to placebo's two percent.

On the safety front, bempedoic acid was safe and well-tolerated. There were no discontinuations due to adverse events (AEs) or muscle-related AEs.

The company plans to submit New Drug Applications to the FDA for bempedoic acid and the bempedoic acid / ezetimibe combination pill by Q1 2019. It also plans to submit marketing applications in Europe by Q2 2019.