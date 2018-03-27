Avon Products looks to next chapter

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) is on watch with a reconstituted board in place at the company.

In the last two weeks, Avon has added a Cerberus exec and a Barington rep in order to avoid an extended proxy fight.

Despite Avon's aging direct selling method, some analysts see the business as undervalued due to the potential lurking in emerging markets and the new direction being planned by ex-Unilever exec Jan Zijderveld.

Last quarter, Avon saw sales drop 2%, although growth was flat if the Brazil business was backed out of the comparable.

Shares of Avon are down 36% over the last 52 weeks, but have bounced off the low of $1.85 struck last November.