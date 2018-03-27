BB&T catches a pair of upgrades

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) is upgraded to Outperform by Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo, who says that the company is “turning the corner” after five years of underperformance.

Challenges from regulation, technology and deals are mostly in the past, according to Mayo, also lifting his price target to $63 from $55.

In a separate note B. Riley analyst Steve Moss says that regulation, technology, and deals-related headwinds are a thing of the past.

Moss upgrades BB&T to Buy and raises his price target from $55 to $59.

Source: Bloomberg