Dynamic outlook from Morgan Stanley on Macau

Morgan Stanley issues a positive outlook on Macau, reiterating its outlook for a 16% jump in gross gaming revenue in 2018.

The investment firm sees 15% growth in the mass market sector and 18% growth for the VIP segment. Perhaps, more important than the revenue forecast is what MS sees hitting the bottom line.

"We believe the operating leverage will continue into 2018 and expect the market to deliver EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation] growth of 23 percent and 14 percent in 2018/19, higher than our GGR forecasts of 16 percent and 12 percent,” advises the Morgan team.

The names drawing notice from MS today are Las Vegas Sands (Overweight, Top Pick, PT hiked to $83) and MGM Resorts (PT lifted to $41) and Wynn Resorts (Equal-weight, PT lifted to $197).

Premarket moves: MGM +1.66% , LVS +0.80% , WYNN +1.70% .

