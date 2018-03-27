Sorrento secures $120.5M capital raise in convertible debt deal; shares up 2% premarket

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) is up 2% premarket on the heels of its announcement that it has inked an agreement with accredited investors for the direct sale of $120.5M of unsecured convertible notes.

The note will accrue 5% interest per year and will be convertible into common stock at $7.0125 per share. Each buyer will also receive a warrant to purchase half the number of shares of Sorrento common that are convertible in the notes. The warrants will be exercisable at $8.77 per common share.

The transaction should close by late April.