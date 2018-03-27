Bright Horizons Family Solutions announces pricing of secondary offering

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,606,062 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $102.70 per share.

The Company has agreed to repurchase from the underwriter 0.8M shares and only 3,806,062 shares of the 4,606,062 shares of common stock being sold by the Selling Stockholders will be sold to the public.

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on March 29.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

Press Release