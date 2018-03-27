Deutsche Bank chairman interviews CEO candidates

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Chairman Paul Achleitner has been talking to potential successors of CEO John Cryan, Bloomberg reports.

Richard Gnodde, head of Goldman Sachs' international operations, UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier and Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters are contenders, according to The Times of London.

The search comes as shareholders have become agitated with the slow turnaround of the German lender, whose shares are down 28% since the start of the year.

“I think Cryan's done a tremendous job in very trying circumstances and a CEO change now would just delay the implementation of the strategy,” says Neil Smith, an analyst at Bankhaus Lampe. He added: “You can’t expect results immediately. Deutsche Bank is in a turnaround situation.”