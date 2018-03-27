Optex Systems announces a $1.62M award for optical assemblies

Optex Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Optex Systems Holdings (OTCQB:OPXS) won $1.62M as part of a multi-year strategic supplier agreement with a domestic manufacturer of premium optical devices.

The products will be manufactured at the Applied Optics Center (AOC) Division.

Bill Bates, GM of AOC, stated, "Our organizational focus on continuous improvement, product cost reduction and customer satisfaction has led to this long-term, continuing business relationship. We are dedicated to working closely with customers and responding quickly to customer needs."

