VerifyMe signs technology licensing agreement with eAgile

VerifyMe (OTCQB:VRME) announced a reseller agreement with eAgile.

eAgile will be able to offer its clients VerifyMe enabled HP Indigo Security ElectroInk.

Peter Phaneuf, president of eAgile, stated, "Many of our clients are delivering high-level or premium-based products to the marketplace and look to eAgile to have the necessary technologies to make sure their products are delivered to customers in a safe, authentic and compliant manner. By partnering with VerifyMe, we can now offer our clients another layer of track and trace capabilities to make sure our customers' goods are distributed properly."

Press Release