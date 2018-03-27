BofA trims Facebook price target; shares -1.6%

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is lower premarket, down 1.6% , alongside a lower price target from BofA Merrill Lynch, fretting usage erosion and the prospect of a drawn-out FTC investigation.

But analyst Justin Post still calls the stock a Buy. He's trimmed price target to $210 from $230, implying a still-strong 31% upside.

The FTC probe could take years, he says: A similar investigation into Microsoft by the FTC/DOJ took over a decade. But he sees valuation support in how the stock bounced back yesterday.