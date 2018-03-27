RedHill Biopharma announces Bekinda presentations in acute gastroenteritis at SAEM 2018

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) announces that two abstracts related to the Phase III GUARD study of BEKINDA (RHB-102) 24 mg for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis have been accepted for presentation at the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM) 2018 Annual Meeting, May 16-17, in Indianapolis, IN.

The first, entitled ‘Treatment of Acute Gastroenteritis-Related Emesis with Bimodal Release Ondansetron (RHB-102)’, will be presented by Robert Silverman, MD, MS, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell; Northwell Health on May 16, at 3:00 PM EDT.

The second, entitled ‘A 24 mg bimodal-release ondansetron pill (RHB-102) shows no evidence of QT interval prolongation’, will be presented by Joseph Miller, MD, MS, Associate Clinical Professor, Emergency Medicine, Henry Ford Hospital on May 17, from 9:00 AM EDT.

BEKINDA is a proprietary, bimodal extended-release (24 hours) oral pill formulation of ondansetron that targets several gastrointestinal indications.