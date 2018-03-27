Gender pay gap at BofA's UK office lower than at other banks

Women at Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) earn 31% less than men in the lender's U.K. office, according to data disclosed today.

Some 19% of the pay gap was due to fewer women being in senior roles which command a higher compensation, and 10% of the pay gap was due to the kind of role with the bank, leaving just 1% as “driven by the profile of our workforce,” according to BofA.

Other banks reported worse numbers earlier, with Goldman Sachs' median gender pay gap at 36%, Barclays' at 44%, and JPMorgan’s at 36%.