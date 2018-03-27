Altimmune down 4% on disappointing early-stage HepTCell data

Thinly traded nano cap Altimmune (ALT -3.9% ) slips on average volume in response to its announcement of "inconclusive" results from a Phase 1b dose-escalation study of HepTCell in 60 patients with chronic HBV infection. All participants received three injections four weeks apart and were followed for four weeks after the last injection. HepTCell, an immunotherapy directed against multiple HBV genotypes, was well-tolerated but the treatment effect was not appreciably different from placebo.

On a positive note, topline data from a Phase 2a study assessing a monovalent formulation of its NasoVAX intranasal influenza vaccine showed 100% seroprotection in the mid- and high-dose cohorts. A Phase 2 study evaluating the quadrivalent formulation will be launched in early 2019.