Stocks start flat following yesterday's rally

Stocks open barely changed following yesterday's huge rally that was sparked by reports that the U.S. and China have started negotiating to improve American access to Chinese markets; S&P and Dow flat, Nasdaq +0.1% .

"We're seeing confidence being restored in the market and that's because of fading trade worries," says Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial, adding that some investors "could come back in the market or renew long positions."

European markets are sizzling, with U.K.'s FTSE +2.1% , Germany's DAX +1.7% and France's CAC +1.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +2.4% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +1.1% .

In corporate news, Red Hat +3.7% after reporting better than expected earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter and issuing upbeat guidance.

The tech ( +0.3% ) and financials ( +0.2% ) sectors are among the early leaders, following yesterday's strong showings.

U.S. Treasury prices are mostly higher, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield down a basis point at 2.83%.

U.S. WTI crude oil +0.3% at $65.79/bbl.

Still ahead: consumer confidence, Richmond Fed manufacturing