Analysts raise Red Hat targets after earnings

BMO Capital Markets raises its Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) target from $172 to $180, a nearly 18% upside to yesterday’s close.

Firm says the quarter was solid in almost every area but with particular strength in big deals.

BMO was disappointed by the FY19 margin and OCF guidance.

Stifel raises its Red Hat target from $150 to $172 (12% upside.)

Firm thinks Red Hat continues to elevate its strategic positioning with increasing demand for hybrid cloud environments.

Stifel expects Red Hat to sustain mid-ten RHEL growth, over 30% emerging product growth, and mid-teen billings growth along with modest margin expansion in the coming years.