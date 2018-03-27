Rio Tinto to sell Kestrel coal mine stake for $2.25B

Rio Tinto (RIO +0.4% ) agrees to sell its entire 80% stake in the Kestrel coal mine in Queensland, Australia, to private equity manager EMR Capital and Indonesian coal company Adaro Energy for $2.25B.

The sale takes Rio's total divested assets in Queensland to $4.15B after selling its Hail Creek mine and adjacent coal resources to Glencore for $1.7B and selling its Winchester South coal development to Whitehaven Coal for $200M.

Kestrel was Rio's last remaining coal asset following the company's strategic decision last year to exit coal and focus on growth in iron ore, copper and aluminum.