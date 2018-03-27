MetLife's real estate investment manager grows portfolio

MetLife's (MET -0.4% ) real estate asset manager, MetLife Investment Management, has seen its real estate portfolio grow to $76.4B after adding $16B of new investments last year. The division grew its commercial-loan portfolio by $14B, and signed contracts on $2.1B in new properties.

The unit was set up in 2012 to help oversee assets for the life insurer as well as external clients like pension funds and other insurers.

MetLife Investment Management had a strong year with continued high interest in real estate from institutional investors as well as Asian buyers in the U.S. market, said Robert Merck, global head of real estate and agriculture at the asset manager. Merck added that “It’s a good diversification play,” and the strategy will help the insurer “meet the needs of our multiple clients.”