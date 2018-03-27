RBC favors CBS prospects in Viacom deal scenario

When it comes to the push to re-merge CBS (CBS +1.5% ) and Viacom (VIA +0.8% , VIAB +1.4% ), RBC's Steven Cahall says the one to buy is CBS on near-term catalysts.

The stock's at the "buy-it-now price" in the deal scenario, he writes, with a likely 15% accretion to EPS driving a 30% stock appreciation (He has a $71 price target, implying 35% upside).

It could rally even with a broken deal, he says, while Viacom doesn't have the same outlook (one risk is a deal premium that CBS would pay in a purchase). There's potential for synergies of $500M-$750M, about 2-3% of opex, in a CBS purchase of Viacom, he says. (h/t Bloomberg)