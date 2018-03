Reuters: Amazon in talks with retail group for Brazil deal

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and retail group Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (OTCPK:CGUIF, OTCPK:CGUSY) are discussing a potential partnership in Brazil, according to a Reuters source.

Yesterday, the two announced plans in France to sell groceries from Casino’s Monoprix supermarkets on Amazon. The deal is limited to Paris and its suburbs.

Monoprix has nearly 800 stores in more than 250 cities in France. The market focuses on fresh and quality products, similar to Amazon’s Whole Foods.

The Brazil deal could resemble that one or Amazon could outright buy Casino’s regional appliance and electronics chain Via Varejo SA.