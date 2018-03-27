Alphabet's Waymo brings self-driving tech to Jaguar

Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo announces the “first premium fully self-driving car” with Jaguar (NYSE:TTM).

The Jaguar I-Pace will be powered by Waymo’s self-driving technology and have a larger battery for all-day driving.

The announcement marks Waymo’s first obvious step towards bringing autonomous vehicles to Europe.

Waymo previously announced its goal of having self-driving services available to the public this year.

Updated with more details: Waymo is buying as many as 20,000 Jaguar vehicles in a deal that’s potentially worth over $1B, according to WSJ.

The all-electric I-Pace SUV will begin testing this year before deploying in 2020.

Waymo says the fleet could serve a million trips in a day.