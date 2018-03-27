Fortescue cuts iron ore price outlook on subdued Chinese demand

Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) cuts its price guidance for iron ore sales for FY 2018, citing subdued construction activity in China, the extension of temporary production restrictions in some Chinese provinces and general global trade tensions.

Fortescue amends its guidance to ~65% of the average benchmark Platts 62 CFR index, due to a slower than anticipated recovery in contractual realizations, after its iron ore sold at 68% of the Platts index in first half of the fiscal year.

Fortescue, which is the world's fourth largest producer of iron ore, says it expects price realizations to improve as market conditions stabilize.