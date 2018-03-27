Northland: NeoPhotonics ripe to be plucked at healthy premium

After what he says is months of shopping for a buyer, NeoPhotonics (NPTN +1.1%) is ripe for a pickup at a 50-60% premium, Northland's Tim Savageaux says.
He holds an Outperform rating on the shares with a $10.50 price target, implying 67% upside from here.
Deal or no deal, any positives regarding China tenders and visibility are positive for NeoPhotonics, he says. (h/t Bloomberg)
Perhaps Finisar (FNSR -0.4%) is a potential buyer, with a need for scale and seeing Oclaro (OCLR -0.1%) going to Lumentum (LITE -0.6%) instead?
NPTN is down 5.5% YTD.