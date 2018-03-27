Northland: NeoPhotonics ripe to be plucked at healthy premium

After what he says is months of shopping for a buyer, NeoPhotonics (NPTN +1.1% ) is ripe for a pickup at a 50-60% premium, Northland's Tim Savageaux says.

He holds an Outperform rating on the shares with a $10.50 price target, implying 67% upside from here.

Deal or no deal, any positives regarding China tenders and visibility are positive for NeoPhotonics, he says. (h/t Bloomberg)

Perhaps Finisar (FNSR -0.4% ) is a potential buyer, with a need for scale and seeing Oclaro (OCLR -0.1% ) going to Lumentum (LITE -0.6% ) instead?