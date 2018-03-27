Krystal Bio's progress in DEB pressures Abeona, down 5%

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO -5.3% ) is down on modest volume in apparent reaction to Krystal Biotech's (KRYS -0.1% ) IND filing for a gene therapy for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Abeona's lead candidate EB-101 is a gene-corrected autologous cell therapy for the same indication. A Phase 3 study should launch later this year.

Previously: Krystal Biotech submits IND for gene therapy KB103 for rare skin blistering disorder (March 27)

Previously: Abeona's lead candidate EB-101 nabs additional accelerated review status in U.S.; shares up 6% (Jan. 29)