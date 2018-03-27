IDT wraps spin-off of Rafael Holdings

IDT (NYSE:IDT) has successfully wrapped its spin-off of Rafael Holdings (RFL) via common stock distribution to IDT shareholders.

IDT shareholders received one share of Rafael stock for each two shares of IDT they held. Fractional shares will receive cash.

Rafael's class B stock starts regular-way trading today on NYSE. IDT shares are 13.2% lower .

The move "significantly enhances our ability to invest in our real estate portfolio, realize the potential of our pharmaceutical investments and seek out additional growth opportunities," says Rafael Chairman/CEO Howard Jonas.

And it leaves IDT more focused on communications and payment services: "We will be maximizing the long-term cash flows from our international long-distance wholesale and retail businesses while investing in a portfolio of exciting, technology-driven growth opportunities," says CEO Shmuel Jonas.