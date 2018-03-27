Layne Christensen sale to Granite Construction gets investor pushback

The planned acquisition of Layne Christensen (LAYN -0.5% ) by Granite Construction (GVA -0.5% ) is facing opposition from activist shareholder Cetus Capital, questioning whether LAYN investors are getting enough value in the sale of the company.

LAYN says a strategic review of its financial and strategic options concluded that "the proposed merger with Granite is in the best interest of Layne's stockholders and... will create the greatest value for investors over the long term."

LAYN says the combined company will benefit from "a more diversified, expanded national platform of businesses that is expected to be positioned as a leader across both the transportation and water infrastructure markets."