Turner launching sports streaming service with flex pricing (updated)

Turner (TWX +0.4% ) is stepping into subscription streaming with a new live sports service to launch next month.

Bleacher Report Live will carry thousands of live events, including UEFA Champions and Europa leagues, NBA League Pass and dozens of NCAA championship events as well as PGA, lacrosse, rallycross and even arm wrestling.

The service will be available on the Web and iOS/Android devices, for free at first before carrying "flexible" pricing options, particularly including direct per-event access along with discounted NBA League Pass service.

Updated: In taking flex pricing perhaps to an extreme, the service will allow users to buy just a portion of an NBA game, Todd Spangler notes. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says users might pay $0.99 for five minutes of a game: "When you have a two-and-a-half-hour event, some fans know they don’t have time to watch” an entire NBA game, Silver said. “To me, it’s a logical evolution of where we’ve gone” with NBA League Pass.