Appeals court decision reignites Oracle v. Google

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit says Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) use of Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) Java platform wasn’t protected under fair-use copyright law.

The decision reignites the multibillion-dollar copyright battle that goes back to 2012 when a jury decided that Google didn’t infringe Oracle patents by using Java to build the Android operating system. The judge said the Java APIs structure wasn’t copyrightable.

In 2014, the Federal Circuit ruled in Oracle’s favor on whether the patents were copyrightable but sent the fair use issue to the district court.

A second trial started in 2016, and the jury sided with Google on the fair use issue.

Oracle shares are down 0.8% .

GOOG shares are down 0.9% .

Update with more info: The case will now go back to a U.S. judge in San Francisco for a trial to determine how much Google needs to pay Oracle, which previously sought $9B.