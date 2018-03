Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) says it plans to invest €8B ($9.93B) in electricity storage until 2035, developing 10 GW of additional storage capacity worldwide in addition to the 5 GW it already operates.

EDF says it aims to be the leading player in Europe, with an offer of storage batteries for clients in the retail power sector.

EDF also considers Africa a priority market, with plans to develop a portfolio of ~1.2M off-grid clients on the continent by 2035 through local partnerships.