Stepan completes acquisition of a surfactant production facility and a portion of its associated surfactant business from BASF

Stepan Company (SCL +0.3% ) through a subsidiary in Mexico, has closed the previously announced agreement with BASF Mexicana, S.A. DE C.V. to acquire their surfactant production facility in Ecatepec, Mexico and a portion of their associated surfactants business.

F. Quinn Stepan Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Stepan Company said, "This acquisition supports the Company's growth strategy in Latin America. We believe this acquisition significantly enhances Stepan's market position and supply capabilities for surfactants in Mexico and positions us to grow in both the Consumer and Functional markets for surfactants. The acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive to earnings during the remainder of 2018."

Press Release