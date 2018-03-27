FDA Ad Com Thursday for Senseonics Eversense CGM; shares down 5% on data accuracy questions

The FDA's Clinical Chemistry and Clinical Toxicology Devices Panel will meet on Thursday, March 29, to review and discuss Senseonics' (SENS -5% ) marketing application seeking approval for its Eversense CGM system, designed to provide continuous blood sugar levels for 90 days.

Shares are under modest pressure in apparent response to the FDA review team's questions about the clinical data (pages 22 - 23 in Exec Summ). Also, the device design in the application is not identical to the one evaluated in the two clinical trials (page 29).

