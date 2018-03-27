Harmonic joins single-market ATSC 3.0 test in Phoenix

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is taking part in the broadcast industry's first single-market test bed for next-gen broadcast television standards.

The company's joining in the Phoenix Model Market Initiative, led by Pearl TV and broadcast stations from E.W. Scripps, Fox, Meredith, Nexstar, Tegna, Telemundo and Univision.

That will test business models enabled by the ATSC 3.0 standard.

Harmonic will provide participating Phoenix stations with its Electra X ATSC 3.0 media processor and a DASH packager for distributing the next-gen broadcasts.

It's also demonstrating its ATSC 3.0 solutions at the NAB Show in Las Vegas April 9-12.