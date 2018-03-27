Apple launches low-cost iPad, costs $299 for schools

As expected, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announces a new lower-cost iPad during today’s education event in Chicago.

The 9.7-inch iPad has Apple Pencil support.

This is a developing story and will update with more information as it becomes available.

Update with more info: The new iPad includes Touch ID, an HD FaceTime camera, 8-megapixel rear camera, and 10-hour battery life. The iPad boasts Apple’s A10 Fusion chip and comes with an LTE option.

Pricing: $299 for schools, $329 for consumers.

The consumer pricing matches the newly announced Acer Chromebook Tab 10, the first Chrome OS tablet.

Google held 60% of the mobile computing shipments to American K-12 students in Q3, according to Futuresource Consulting. Microsoft held second place with 22% and Apple came in third with 17%.

Apple shares are up 0.9% .

