Ryder unveils new vehicle-sharing platform

Ryder (R +0.4% ) announces the launch of an asset-sharing platform for commercial vehicles.

The company has been testing the COOP platform in Atlanta this year with 100 vehicles.

"We are excited to launch this new platform that makes trucks shareable at a time when the sharing economy is driving innovation in many industries. Seasonal and cyclical truck shortages, coupled with fleets’ excess and unused capacity, demonstrates the benefit of having a technology like COOP available in the marketplace," notes Ryder CEO Robert Sanchez.

"COOP represents one of several strategic investments we are making to leverage technology and capitalize on disruptions our industry will see over the next five to 10 years," he adds.

Ryder expects to deploy COOP in major markets in 2019.

Source: Press Release