Reuters: OPEC, Russia considering 10-20 year oil alliance

OPEC and Russia are working on a long-term deal that could extend controls over world oil supplies for 10-20 years rather than on a year-to-year basis, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tells Reuters.

“We have agreement on the big picture, but not yet on the detail," bin Salman says.

Russia has worked alongside OPEC during previous oil gluts, but a 10-20 year deal between the two would be unprecedented.

Despite longstanding differences, Russia and Saudi Arabia have been drawn together by a common interest in propping up flagging world oil prices, and by Russia's new-found clout in the Middle East since the country's military intervention in Syria.

